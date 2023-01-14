Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli treat fans with pictures from their vacay

Mumbai: Famous cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma got married on 11 December 2017 and since paps watch every activity of the couple and share it with their fans. Both Virat and Anushka have a massive following on social media and they also keep sharing their activities on their respective social media handles.

The couple recently shared unseen pictures with their daughter Vamika on her 2nd birthday. Currently, both Virat and Anushka are enjoying their quality time somewhere on a beach.

To make the day his fans Virat Kholi took to Instagram to post a picture with his wife. Without writing anything, he simply added a heart emoji to caption the photograph.

Just after Virat Kholi dropped the picture, fans started showing their love for the couple in the comments box. One comment read, “King & Queen,” another comment on Virat’s post read, “Couple goals.” Siddhanth Kapoor also left a comment that read, “Beautiful , both you guys . So real and so amazing.”

Most recently , Anushka shared a picture of Vamika on her birthday on Instagram. Anushka wrote, “Two years ago my heart grew wide open.” Meanwhile, Virat also shared a picture of himself in which he is seen lying on the grass, while Vamika rests her head on his chest. “My heartbeat is 2,” he wrote.

On the professional front , Anushka Sharma will next be seen in her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. She was last seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero .