Anushka, Virat offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and star Indian cricketer-husband Virat Kohli were at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to seek blessings.

Videos and photographs have been doing the rounds on social media, where the couple can be seen sitting inside the temple. The couple sat next to each other as Virat interacted with one of the priests.

Virat, Anushka visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offer prayers.(photo:Instagram/ Virat Obsessed)

Virat, Anushka visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offer prayers.(photo:Instagram/ Virat Obsessed)

Virat, Anushka visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offer prayers.(photo:Instagram/ Virat Obsessed)

In a video clip, Anushka was seen wearing a light pink saree, Virat chose a white number. He seemed to keep his head down as he prayed, with the priest seated beside him. At one point, the priest leans in and talks to him as well.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 in Italy. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021. Anushka will next be seen in ‘Chakda Xpress’, which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.