Anushka, Virat offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Videos and photographs have been doing the rounds on social media, where the couple can be seen sitting inside the temple

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 4th March 2023 6:16 pm IST
Anushka, Virat offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli (IANS)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and star Indian cricketer-husband Virat Kohli were at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to seek blessings.

Videos and photographs have been doing the rounds on social media, where the couple can be seen sitting inside the temple. The couple sat next to each other as Virat interacted with one of the priests.

Virat, Anushka visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offer prayers.(photo:Instagram/ Virat Obsessed)
Virat, Anushka visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offer prayers.(photo:Instagram/ Virat Obsessed)
Virat, Anushka visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offer prayers.(photo:Instagram/ Virat Obsessed)

In a video clip, Anushka was seen wearing a light pink saree, Virat chose a white number. He seemed to keep his head down as he prayed, with the priest seated beside him. At one point, the priest leans in and talks to him as well.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 in Italy. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021. Anushka will next be seen in ‘Chakda Xpress’, which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 4th March 2023 6:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button