Anushka, Virat to welcome their 2nd baby in THIS month?

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the top Indian celebrity couples and often teach fans how to support their partner. Anushka was seen cheering in stadiums during the recently concluded ICC World Cup for her husband Virat and fans were seen praising them for standing for each other.

The news of Anushka’s pregnancy has surfaced prior to the beginning of World Cup and the couple was even spotted outside the maternity clinic by paps more than a month ago. Another video of Anushka also surfaced online in which she was be seen hiding her baby bump. As various reports also suggest that Anushka Sharma is expecting her second child, paps and fans are closely monitoring her.

In the latest, popular chef Surender Mohan took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared his picture with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Soon after he shared the pictures from their London vacation, netizens started discussing outfits of the couple they wore while visiting the restaurant.

In the pictures, Virat can be seen wearing a long tweed jacket while Anushka Sharma can be seen in a long-puffer jacket. Netizens said that Anushka Sharam wore the jacket to hide her baby bump and her pregnancy rumours have started circulating online again.

Anushka Sharma is said to be in her second trimester and rumours are rife that the couple will be welcoming their second child in February or March. It is also said that the couple might announce the pregnancy officially soon.