Anushka-Virat’s pics from 6th wedding anniversary celebrations

Mumbai: Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma marked their sixth wedding anniversary on Monday.

The couple celebrated their special day with their loved ones with a bash.

On Tuesday, Anushka took to her Instagram and shared an adorable wish for her husband Virat.

She shared an adorable picture from the party which she captioned, “Day filled with love and friends and family, got too late to post for the gram? 6+ (infinity emoticon) of (heart emoticon) with my numero uno.”

Virat also shared a post on his Instagram in which Anushka is seen hugging her husband from behind as they flaunt their cute smiles.

Anushka also shared a string of pictures from the party on her stories.

In the first picture, Virat could be seen holding Anushka’s hand while making a funny face.

In the next picture, they were seen cutting their anniversary cake and their friends rooting for them.

Lastly, she dropped a group picture in which Virat and Anushka are seen posing with their friends.

Standup comedian Abhishek Upmanyu, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan were also seen in the pictures.

For the special day, Virat opted for a dark blue shirt while Anushka looked beautiful in an off shoulder black dress.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11 in Italy and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.