AP: 16 IIIT-Srikakulam students severely ill allegedly due to food poisoning

Hyderabad: A large number of students at IIIT-Srikakulam in Etcherla Mandal of Srikakulam district fell sick allegedly due to food poisoning. As many as 16 students who needed immediate medical attention were shifted to RIMS Hospital.

The incident occurred on Thursday night but came to light on Saturday. Officials who came to inspect the matter said the exact reason is yet to be determined.

Also Read Telangana: 25 students suffer food poisoning at residential school

However, according to students, many started experiencing sickness after consuming half-cooked chapati and potato curry.

District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar visited the IIIT campus and ordered an inquiry into the incident. A medical camp has been set up by the health department where doctors would stay put for the next five days to monitor the situation.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr B Meenakshi said that they have sent the food samples for testing to understand the reason behind the illness.