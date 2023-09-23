AP: 2 children killed, 3 others injured in Ganesh procession

The incident took place when a decorated Beolreo, carrying the Ganesh idol departed from the SMT colony. The driver lost control of the vehicle and smashed into devotees who were taking part in the procession.

Representative Image

Hyderabad: Two children lost their lives and three others sustained severe injuries when a vehicle carrying a Ganesh idol rammed into public in Yemmiganur town of Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district.

The incident took place late Thursday, September 21 after a decorated Bolreo, carrying the Ganesh idol departed from the SMT colony. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into devotees who were taking part in the procession.

The victims identified as Dhanush, Ramesh, and Lakshmi suffered critical injuries and were later rushed to a nearby hospital. While Manoj, 7, and Raju, 16, died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Yemmiganur police shifted the bodies of the deceased to Yemmiganur Hospital for autopsy and registered a case.

