AP: 2 women gangraped by 4 in under-construction paper mill

The four accused broke into their room and assaulted the two men; an elderly man and his son. The two men reportedly used to work as security guards in the mill.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th October 2024 4:30 pm IST
Hyderabad: 16-year-old gang raped at Kandikal Gate
Representational Image

Sri Satya Sai district: Four men broke into an under-construction paper mill and allegedly gang-raped two women in Sri Sathya district of Andhra Pradesh, the police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in the Chilamanthur police station area.

Superintendent of Police, Sri Sathya district, V Ratna said that there were four members in the family; an elderly couple, their son and their daughter-in-law. The victims in the case are the elderly woman and her daughter-in-law.

The four accused broke into their room and assaulted the two men; an elderly man and his son. The two men reportedly used to work as security guards in the mill.

The accused fled the scene immediately after committing the crime.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are still on the lookout for the culprits.
Further investigation is underway in the case.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th October 2024 4:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button