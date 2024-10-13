AP: 2 women gangraped by 4 in under-construction paper mill

Sri Satya Sai district: Four men broke into an under-construction paper mill and allegedly gang-raped two women in Sri Sathya district of Andhra Pradesh, the police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in the Chilamanthur police station area.

Superintendent of Police, Sri Sathya district, V Ratna said that there were four members in the family; an elderly couple, their son and their daughter-in-law. The victims in the case are the elderly woman and her daughter-in-law.

The four accused broke into their room and assaulted the two men; an elderly man and his son. The two men reportedly used to work as security guards in the mill.

The accused fled the scene immediately after committing the crime.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are still on the lookout for the culprits.

Further investigation is underway in the case.