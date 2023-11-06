AP: 3 killed as bus rams into station in Vijayawada; Rs 10L ex-gratia announced

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each to the kin of those killed in bus accident at the Pandit Nehru bus station in Vijayawada on Monday.

At least two persons were killed and some others injured when a bus ran amok at the bus station.

Initial reports had put the death toll at three.

A bus of state-owned Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) overshot the platform, hit the fencing and rammed into passengers waiting on the platform.

The deceased include a bus conductor.

A woman was also among the deceased. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

The incident occurred on platform number 12 when a RTC Metro Luxury bus for Guntur arrived to pick up passengers.

Police suspect the driver put the first gear instead of the reverse gear, leading to the tragedy.

Chief Minister Reddy expressed shock over the accident and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

Hr also directed the officials to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to kin of the deceased and provide better medical treatment to the injured.

An inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

