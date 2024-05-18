AP: 4 killed, 2 injured in car-truck collision on highway in Anantapur

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2024 12:37 pm IST
Suresh Raina's cousin killed in road accident in Dharamshala
Representative Image by siasat.com

Anantapur: Four people were killed and two were critically injured after a car rammed into a truck on National Highway 44 in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Saturday, police said.

Police officials said that the accident took place near Bachupalli village in Gunti mandal of the district. The car en route from Hyderabad to Anantapur lost control and collided with a truck.

The deceased and the injured individuals are from the same family from Anantapur’s Rani Nagar, police said.

MS Education Academy

The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, the official said.

Further information is awaited.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2024 12:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button