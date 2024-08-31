AP: 5 workers admitted to hospital after chemical powder bag breaks

Vishakhapatnam: Five workers, including three women, were admitted to a hospital on Saturday after a chemical powder bag broke while it was being loaded from a container to the godown in Sravan Shipping Services Pvt Ltd.

Vishakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi stated, “Four out of the five workers are now in stable conditions and one worker has been admitted to the ICU in Simhagiri Hospital, Gajuwaka.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, five people died in a road accident after a container truck collided with a car travelling from Kadapa to Guvvalacheruvu, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Ramapuram, CI Venkata Konda Reddy, the cause of the incident is yet to be determined.

“Five people died in a road accident on the Guvvalacheruvu Ghat road on the Kadapa-Rayachoti National Highway. The accident took place when a container truck collided with a car travelling from Kadapa to Guvvalacheruvu,” Ramapuram, CI Venkata Konda Reddy, said.

Earlier, on August 21, three people died and seventeen were injured in a reactor explosion incident at a company in Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli district.

“3 people lost their lives and 17 others are injured in the incident,” as per Vasamsetti Subhash, Andhra Pradesh Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services Minister.

Those who were injured in a reactor explosion incident at a company in Atchutapuram SEZ were taken to a hospital for treatment.

“A reactor explosion took place at a private company in Achutapuram in Anakapalli district. Three people were killed and 17 injured in the incident. The injured have been admitted to two private hospitals.

Rescue teams are currently unable to enter the premises due to dense smoke and rescue operations are underway. It is not clear how many people may still be trapped inside the company. Rescue teams are working to reach there as soon as possible and further updates will be provided soon,” Vasamsetti Subhash, Andhra Pradesh Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services Minister, said.