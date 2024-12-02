AP: 6 from Hyderabad held for reckless driving, dangerous stunts

Hyderabad: Six individuals from Hyderabad have been arrested on Sunday, December 1 for allegedly driving recklessly and performing dangerous stunts on Tirumala Ghat Road in Andhra Pradesh.

The accused have been identified as Sushil, Vikas, Prabhanjan, Adarsh, Ramesh, and Suman.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 11:30 am near Harini on the Up-Ghat Road, linking Alipiri to Tirumala. A vigilance inspector for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) witnessed the black Mahindra speeding with passengers from Hyderabad hanging out of the windows, recording videos, clicking selfies and performing dangerous stunts.

A concerned motorist informed the inspector regarding the incident. The police later reviewed CCTV footage which confirmed the vehicle’s details and identified the six individuals involved.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused for violating traffic safety laws and endangering public safety.

Further investigation is ongoing.