Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police on Friday, November 29, booked one person for dangerous driving, creating noise pollution and causing public inconvenience.

A video circulating on social media shows the accused riding a bike along with a pillion rider, emitting fire from the silencer that sounded like gunshots. The incident occurred at Chaderghat.

Hyderabad traffic police quickly took cognizance of the incident and booked the rider and imposed a challan on him.