Hyderabad: Shahalibanda PS adjudged India’s 8th best police station

Hyderabad: Shahalibanda police station was adjuged the 8th best police station for 2024, by the Union ministry of home affairs on Friday, November 29, at the ongoing DGP/IGP conference at Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The police station works under the Hyderabad city police commissionerate. The police station is headed by the station house officer (SHO) inspector S Ravi Kumar, assisted by deputy inspectors S Sheshu and Syed Ayub.

The police station has three assistant sub-inspectors, six head constables, 30 constables and six home guards.

The Telangana director general of police (DGP) congratulated the officers at the police station through his post on X.

Also Read Hyderabad police on look-out for suspect in mobile theft

During the DGP/IGP conference, Icchapore police station in the Surat city of Gujarat was declared the best police station in India for 2024.

Odisha’s Pattapur police station was ranked second, while Jharkhand’s Nimiyaghat police station was ranked third, based on various parameters, including complaint redressal, etc.

Rajendranagar police station, under the Cyberabad police station was declared the best police station in the country in 2023.