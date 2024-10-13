Hyderabad police on look-out for suspect in mobile theft

Hyderabad: The Shahalibanda police launched efforts to apprehend a man who had stolen a mobile phone from a shop three days ago.

The man, who remains unknown, visited a medical store located at Jahanuma under Shahalibanda police station limits on Thursday, October 10, to purchase some medicines.

While interacting with the salesman, the man noticed a mobile phone kept on the counter at the medical store. He keeps interacting with the salesman and engages him in some or other work in the shop.

On getting the opportunity the man picks up the mobile phone and pretends to check the messages. He took away the mobile phone after holding it in his hand and briskly walked away from the store.

The mobile phone belongs to a customer who had visited the store and reportedly forgot it at the counter. The customer and the medical shop management approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police are making efforts to apprehend the man using the available clues such as the vehicle number of the bike on which the man came to the medical store.