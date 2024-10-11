Hyderabad: Rs 19.5 lakh saved from cyber crime in ICICI bank

Hyderabad: The cyber crime unit of the city police here prevented the transfer of Rs 19.50 lakh to online fraudsters in two separate cases through timely intervention with the help of bank account officials. Both the cases pertain to ICICI Bank from two separate branches.

In the first instance on October 9, Sri Sadula Srinivas, a resident of Warisguda in Hyderabad went to ICICI Bank to transfer an amount of Rs 9 lakh in the account of the accused or the online scamster. The deputy manager of the bank became suspicious and alerted head constable Feroz of the Hyderabad police’s cyber crime unit.

The cop and bank officials then counseled the victim and stopped him from making the payment to the scammer’s account. The victim had already paid ₹3,00,000 to the fraudsters earlier, and Feroz further advised him to report the incident to the cyber crime unit.

In the other instance, Naveen Kumar Sandhyala, a resident of Adikmet on the same day went to ICICI Bank to transfer Rs 11.5 lakh into the account of the accused/fraudster’s account as part of a digital arrest/money laundering fraud.

Once again, the deputy manager grew suspicious and immediately contacted Feroz, who counseled the victim and prevented him from making the payment to the scammer’s account. The cyber crime officials also advised him to report the incident.

“Both incidents reflect the vigilance and prompt action taken by the bank staff and the Cyber Crime Unit, ensuring that victims were saved from significant financial losses. Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City appreciated the efforts and proactive response of the bank officials and cyber crime staff in preventing the fraud and saving the victims,” said the Hyderabad police.

CV Anand, police commissioner, Hyderabad, requested bank officials to keep an eye on suspicious transactions and fraudulent depositors, current account holders.