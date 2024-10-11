Hyderabad: Cricketer Mohammed Siraj takes charge as Telangana DSP

Hyderabad: Cricketer Mohammed Siraj officially assumed the role of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) after reporting to the Director General of Police (DGP) in Telangana on Friday, October 11.

This decision follows chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s announcement that Mohammed Siraj would be granted a prestigious Group-I government post. The promise was fulfilled as Siraj assumed his duties today. Earlier, Revanth Reddy highlighted the state government’s dedication to supporting sports and athletes, with plans to foster future talent.

Aside from this, the Telangana government has allotted 600 sq yards of land at Road No 78, Jubilee Hills to the International cricketer after his feat in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Who is Mohammed Siraj?

Mohammed Siraj, born on March 13, 1994, in Hyderabad, Telangana, is an Indian international cricketer known for his right-arm fast bowling. Growing up in a humble family, with his father being an auto-rickshaw driver, Siraj started playing club cricket at the age of 19 after first starting bowling aged 16, with a tennis ball. In his first match, he took 9 wickets for his uncle’s team in the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Mohammed Siraj represents India and plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and Hyderabad in domestic cricket.

He was instrumental in India’s 2023 Asia Cup victory, claiming 6/21 in the final and earning Player of the Match. He was also part of the Indian team that won the 2024 T20 World Cup. Siraj has made significant strides in the IPL, including a historic achievement of bowling two consecutive maiden overs in 2020.