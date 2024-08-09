Hyderabad: Mohammed Siraj allotted 600 sq yard plot in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has allotted 600 sq yards of land at Road No 78, Jubilee Hills to International cricketer Mohammed Siraj after his feat in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Mohammed Siraj, who was part of the squad of 15 players for the recently concluded T20 World Cup, also received a share of the Rs 125 crore prize from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Aside from Mohammed Siraj, the Telangana government also announced that they would allocate 600 square yards of house sites each in Hyderabad for shooter Esha Singh and two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen.

The government also allotted Group-1 jobs to Siraj and Nikhat Zareen over the sportspersons’ contributions in their respective fields.

The allotment comes after an announcement during a cabinet meeting on Thursday, July 31. Chief minister Revanth Reddy highlighted Siraj’s contribution to India’s T20 World Cup victory as part of the Indian cricket team. He also praised Siraj’s achievements, emphasizing that he has brought great pride to the state and the country through his performances.

Hyderabad welcomed Mohammed Siraj with marfa music, fireworks

Recently, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj received a grand welcome from cricket fans in Hyderabad after he landed in the city following Team India’s ICC T20 World Cup victory.

Fireworks, patriotic songs, marfa music on loudspeakers, and elated fans welcomed the 30-year-old pacer. India lifted the T20 World Cup after defeating South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting thriller in the final.