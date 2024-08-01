Mohammed Siraj, Nikhat Zareen awarded Group 1 jobs, plot in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will allocate 600 square yards of house sites each in Hyderabad for shooter Esha Singh, two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, and India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

The government will also offer Group-1 jobs to Mohammed Siraj and Nikhat Zareen over the sportspersons’ contributions in their respective fields.

The announcement came during a cabinet meeting on Thursday, July 31. Chief minister Revanth reddy highlighted Siraj’s contribution to India’s T20 World Cup victory as part of the Indian cricket team.

Reddy praised Siraj’s achievements, emphasizing that he has brought great pride to the state and the country through his performances.

He said that Siraj would be awarded a Group-1 job by the state government, which would grant him direct entry into high-ranking positions such as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) if he chooses to join the police force.

The chief minister also criticized the previous BRS government for failing to employ boxer Nikhat Zareen in the state government, despite her remarkable achievements, including winning two world championship gold medals in 2022 and 2023.

A native of Nizamabad, in one of the biggest upsets of the Olympic Games boxing competition, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) bowed out after a 0-5 loss to Asian Games gold medallist Wu Yu, completely outmanoeuvred by the Chinese in a stunningly lopsided bout here on Thursday.

Nikhat was unseeded for the Games as the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is holding the boxing competition, doesn’t recognise the International Boxing Association (IBA), which conducts the world championship.