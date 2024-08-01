Mohammed Siraj, Nikhat Zareen awarded Group 1 jobs, plot in Hyderabad

Shooter Esha Singh will also be allotted a plot in Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st August 2024 11:28 pm IST
Group-1 jobs for Mohammed Siraj & Nikhat Zareen: Telangana cabinet to take call
Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj and boxer Nikhat Zareen.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will allocate 600 square yards of house sites each in Hyderabad for shooter Esha Singh, two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, and India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

The government will also offer Group-1 jobs to Mohammed Siraj and Nikhat Zareen over the sportspersons’ contributions in their respective fields.

The announcement came during a cabinet meeting on Thursday, July 31. Chief minister Revanth reddy highlighted Siraj’s contribution to India’s T20 World Cup victory as part of the Indian cricket team.

MS Education Academy

Reddy praised Siraj’s achievements, emphasizing that he has brought great pride to the state and the country through his performances

He said that Siraj would be awarded a Group-1 job by the state government, which would grant him direct entry into high-ranking positions such as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) if he chooses to join the police force.

The chief minister also criticized the previous BRS government for failing to employ boxer Nikhat Zareen in the state government, despite her remarkable achievements, including winning two world championship gold medals in 2022 and 2023

A native of Nizamabad, in one of the biggest upsets of the Olympic Games boxing competition, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) bowed out after a 0-5 loss to Asian Games gold medallist Wu Yu, completely outmanoeuvred by the Chinese in a stunningly lopsided bout here on Thursday.

Nikhat was unseeded for the Games as the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is holding the boxing competition, doesn’t recognise the International Boxing Association (IBA), which conducts the world championship.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st August 2024 11:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button