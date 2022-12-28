AP: 8 including 2 women die in stampede during TDP road show

Hyderabad: As many as eight people including two women died during Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu’s road show and public meeting in Kandukur village in Nellore District of Andhra Pradesh.

On Wednesday Chandrababu Naidu organized a road show under a newly launched movement titled ‘Idhem Karma’ (What is this ill-fate?) against the YSRCP rule. Scores of TDP activists took part in the programme.

A group of activists suddenly fell into a drainage canal as a result of a stampede-like situation. Eight persons died while few other people are said to be in critical condition and have been rushed to a local government hospital.

Commotion prevailed at the incident site after there was a stampede and public ran helter-skelter. The Nellore police have shifted the dead bodies to the Government hospital.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu has expressed deep shock and grief over the incident and announced a monetary aid of Rs 10 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased.

In a new attempt to counter the Andhra Pradesh government, the TDP has decided to conduct state-wide programmes and demonstrations highlighting the ‘dire state of governance’, ‘issues faced by people, and the ‘downward trajectory’ of the state’s growth curve under the 3.5 years of the YSRCP regime by reaching out to households across the state through a door-to-door campaign.

The party leadership along with the entire party cadre are going to actively reach out to all the households in the state in a span of 45 days.