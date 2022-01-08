AP adds 839 fresh Covid-19 cases

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 count rose to 20,80,602 with another 839 fresh cases added on Saturday.

According to the latest bulletin, 150 infected persons got cured in the 24 hours ending 9 am today, making it a total of 20,62,440 recoveries.

Two more deaths took the death toll to 14,503.

The active caseload increased to 3,659, the bulletin added.

Chittoor district registered the highest number of 175 fresh cases, followed by Visakhapatnam with 174.

Krishna added 79, East Godavari 78, Guntur 67, SPS Nellore 61, while the remaining seven districts logged less than 50 new cases each.

Consequently, the active cases shot up to 771 in Visakhapatnam, the highest now in the state, followed by Chittoor 659 and Krishna 476.

Kurnool district, which saw the active coronavirus cases fall to the lowest of three, now has 69.

Srikakulam and West Godavari districts recorded one fresh fatality each in a day.