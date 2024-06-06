AP: Allegations of EVM malpractice surround TDP victory in Pedakurapadu

In the 2024 Andhra Assembly elections, Bhashyam Praveen of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) emerged victorious in the Pedakurapadu constituency, garnering 112,957 votes. However, the integrity of this victory has come under scrutiny following allegations of electoral irregularities.

Central to the controversy is the handling of votes in the 56th polling booth located at the ZP High School in Acchampet. According to reports from counting agents, officials failed to count the 737 votes recorded by the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at this booth, citing a technical fault that prevented the machine from being opened. This decision has sparked outrage among political parties and local residents, who suspect foul play.

In the 2019 elections, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) secured a significant majority of 7,597 votes in the Acchampet mandal. This year, however, TDP claims a narrow majority of 161 votes in the same area, despite the uncounted votes in the malfunctioning EVM. YSRCP leaders and supporters are questioning the legitimacy of this result, arguing that it is impossible to accurately determine the outcome without including the 737 votes from the disputed booth.

The YSRCP’s anger is further fueled by previous allegations of electoral misconduct in other constituencies, such as the incident in Madakashira, Sri Sathya Sai District, where EVMs were reportedly tampered with. These incidents have raised concerns about the transparency and fairness of the electoral process, with many suspecting that undue pressure from TDP leaders influenced the handling of the Pedakurapadu votes.

The situation in Pedakurapadu highlights a broader issue of trust in the electoral system. Locals are increasingly wary of potential irregularities and manipulations that could undermine the democratic process. Calls for a thorough investigation into the uncounted votes and other alleged malpractices are growing louder, with demands for accountability from election officials and transparency in the vote counting process.

As the allegations continue to unfold, it is crucial for electoral authorities to address these concerns promptly and ensure that all votes are fairly and accurately counted. Only then can the true will of the people be respected, and the democratic integrity of the elections be upheld. The spotlight now remains on the officials to rectify these issues and restore public confidence in the electoral process.