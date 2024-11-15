AP: APSRTC announces 25 pc concession on bus fare for senior citizens

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh (AP) government announced a 25 percent concession on fares for senior citizens traveling by the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses on Thursday, November 14.

The concession will be given to 60-plus citizens in all types of buses. The APSRTC bus drivers have been directed to accept passengers’ physical or digital proof of age. Senior citizens seeking the facility should invariably produce an Aadhaar card, senior citizen ID card, PAN card, voter ID card, passport, or ration card.

As per the Government Order, “Even though instructions are communicated, complaints are being received from Senior Citizens on non-acceptance of age-proof documents issued by other states (Aadhaar card, Voter ID, etc.,) and issuing full fare tickets by the operating crew resulting in severe hardship by Senior Citizens. It is once again informed that senior citizens who have completed 60 years of age can avail 25 percent concession duly producing any proof of age.”

Field officers and supervisors have been asked to inform the staff through notice boards and gate meetings. The 25 percent concession on bus fares has been implemented for a while, however, during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was restricted to senior citizens of AP. From this year, the 25 percent concession is extended to senior citizens from any state travelling in Andhra Pradesh.