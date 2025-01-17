AP: Balakrishna fans booked for beheading goat for success of film

Hyderabad: People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India in Andhra Pradesh (AP), on Friday, January 17 filed a complaint against a group of people for brutally beheading a goat in Tirupati.

A group of men, reportedly beheaded the goat praying for the success of Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film ‘Daaku Maharaaj’. The incident occurred in Tirupati two days ago, outside the Pratap Theater.

In its complaint, PETA stated, “Killing an animal and smearing their blood on a poster doesn’t make you a super fan, it makes you a villain and a criminal. True fans celebrate their favourite stars with movie tickets and supportive social media posts, not with acts of violence or cruelty.”

PETA India pointed out that Section 4 of the Andhra Pradesh Animals and Birds Sacrifices (Prohibition) Act, 1950 prohibits any person from officiating, performing, serving, assisting, or participating in sacrificing an animal in any congregation.

Section 5 prohibits the use of a place of public religious worship or adoration or its precincts for sacrificing animals by any person in possession of such precinct. Section 6 prescribes the penalties, and Section 8 makes all offences under the Act cognisable.

Based on the complaint, unidentified persons were booked under sections 325 and 270, read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; sections 4 and 5, read with 6 and 8 of the Andhra Pradesh Animals and Birds Sacrifices (Prohibition) Act, 1950; and sections 3, 11(1)(a) and 11(1)(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.