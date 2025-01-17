Four killed as bus rams into stationary truck in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Four persons were killed and 25 injured when a bus in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck near Chittoor town in Andhra Pradesh early Friday.

The accident occurred near Gangasagaram when a private travel bus rammed into the tipper truck parked by the roadside.

The bus belonging to Sri Renganathan Travels overturned due to the collision. Four passengers died on the spot while 22 others were injured.

Police rushed to the spot and pulled out passengers stuck in the bus. The injured were shifted to CMC Vellore and Naruvi Hospital in neighbouring Tamil Nadu by 108 ambulance service.

The condition of some of the injured was stated to be critical.

The bus, carrying 40 passengers, was heading to Madurai from Tirupati.

The accident resulted in a traffic jam on National Highway 40. A crane was pressed into service to lift the bus from the accident spot.

According to officials, a group of devotees were returning to Madurai by private bus after offering prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

Andhra Pradesh State Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy expressed grief over the road accident near Chittoor. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

The Transport Minister directed officials of the health department to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

Ramprasad Reddy advised people to exercise caution while travelling to prevent road accidents.

Meanwhile, a woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed in a road accident in Hyderabad. The accident occurred in Bandlaguda when a truck hit a motorbike. Rukhsana Begum, who was riding pillion with the daughter, died on the spot. The man riding the bike and his son were injured. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. The bodies were taken to Osmania Hospital for autopsy. Police registered a case and took up an investigation. —