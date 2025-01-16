Woman, daughter die in accident on Hyderabad-Warangal highway

Hyderabad: Two persons died in an accident in Telangana’s Bhongir on Thursday, January 16 after their car rammed into a truck on the Warangal-Hyderabad highway.

As a result of the accident a woman and her daughter died on the spot. Two other members of the same family were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhongir. The deceased have been identified as residents of Keesamudram Mandal in Mahabubabad.

When Siasat.com tried to contact the Bhongir police for information regarding the accident, they did not respond. Videos of the accident have been shared on social media, they show the car involved in the accident in Telangana in a mangled state with no shields.

In two recent cases in Hyderabad’s Hayatnagar and Meerpet, two persons died after colliding with a bike and a mini truck recently.