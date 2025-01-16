Woman, daughter die in accident on Hyderabad-Warangal highway

The deceased have been identified as residents of Keesamudram Mandal in Mahabubabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th January 2025 2:11 pm IST
Woman, daughter die in accident in Telangana's Bhongir
Accident in Telangana's Bhongir

Hyderabad: Two persons died in an accident in Telangana’s Bhongir on Thursday, January 16 after their car rammed into a truck on the Warangal-Hyderabad highway.

As a result of the accident a woman and her daughter died on the spot. Two other members of the same family were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhongir. The deceased have been identified as residents of Keesamudram Mandal in Mahabubabad.

Also Read
Telangana bus travelling to Maha Kumbh catches fire, one dead

When Siasat.com tried to contact the Bhongir police for information regarding the accident, they did not respond. Videos of the accident have been shared on social media, they show the car involved in the accident in Telangana in a mangled state with no shields.

In two recent cases in Hyderabad’s Hayatnagar and Meerpet, two persons died after colliding with a bike and a mini truck recently.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th January 2025 2:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button