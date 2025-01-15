Telangana bus travelling to Maha Kumbh catches fire, one dead

Hyderabad: An elderly person died after a bus from Telangana’s Nirmal district travelling to the ongoing Prayagraj’s Maha Kumbh Mela caught fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura city.

According to police, around 50 pilgrims were travelling in the bus when it stopped at Vridhavan Tourist Center for a break.

While some pilgrims deboarded from the bus to visit nearby temples, some remained inside to prepare food.

Suddenly, locals saw flames coming out of the bus. They alerted others and informed police and the fire officials.

According to Mathura city additional superintendent of police (ASP) Arvind Kumar, one elderly man identified as Dhrupati got stuck in the bus and perished in the fire. Police said that Dhrupati was last seen lighting a beedi by the pilgrims.

Dhrupati’s body was sent for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation for the cause of the fire is underway.