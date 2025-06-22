AP: Bus donated to TTD for temple services

Tirupati: A bus was donated to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Sunday to support its transportation services for pilgrims visiting the hill shrine of Lord Venkateshwara, the temple authorities said.

The bus, valued at approximately Rs 35 lakh, was handed over in front of the Srivari temple by a senior executive representing the donor organisation.

“Temple Deputy Executive Officer Lokanatham was present during the ceremonial handover, which was held in accordance with temple protocol near the sanctum entrance,” said a TTD release.

The donated vehicle is expected to enhance internal transit services for pilgrims within Tirumala, particularly during peak darshan seasons and large religious gatherings.