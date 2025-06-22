Video: Man crushed by Ex Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy

A man was crushed under a vehicle in former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy on the National Highway at Etukuru village in Guntur district. The incident occurred on June 18, but a video of the tragic incident surfaced on social media on Saturday.

The police have not yet reacted to the video, while the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has dismissed it as an attempt to tarnish the image of its leader.

Cheeli Singaiah, 65, died after Jagan’s convoy ran over him during a rally from Tadepalli in Guntur to Sattenapalli in Palnadu to console party functionary Korlakunta Nagamalleswara Rao, who died by suicide due to alleged harassment by police and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders.

The video shows Singaiah’s head being crushed while Jagan, unaware of what unfolded, is standing on the door of his vehicle, waving to his supporters. Patrolling police rushed Singaiah to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Guntur district superintendent of police S Satish Kumar stated that after the accident, the convoy moved without stopping to take care of the victim.

Attempt to fabricate Jagan’s image: YSRCP

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and former Minister Ambati Rambabu said on Sunday, June 22, that the death of a person during YS Jagan’s Palnadu tour has been blown out of proportion.

“Just after the incident, TDP and its friends started a media trial aimed at spreading lies against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and went in circles to tell that it was his car that had hit the person, Singamayya, resulting in his death. The SP himself confirmed that it was not Jagan’s vehicle but the one that accompanied the convoy that caused the mishap,” Rambabu told media persons.

The former minister stated that Jagan is such a person that he would ensure that the injured person is admitted to the hospital before resuming the tour. “TDP-friendly media has been busy doling out false stories to dilute the success of our leader’s tour,” he said.

The police registered a case and took up an investigation.

(With inputs from IANS)