AP cabinet approves new liquor policy, renaming airport

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s administration has approved a new liquor policy set to revive popular liquor brands and private-run IMFL retail outlets beginning October 1. This decision was made during a state cabinet meeting at Velagapudi on Wednesday, September 18.

The new liquor policy, crafted by a cabinet sub-committee led by excise and mining minister Kollu Ravindra, brings significant changes. The policy includes the establishment of de-addiction camps and counselling centres to curb liquor consumption, aligning with promises made by the TDP and Jana Sena Party. Additionally, 10 percent of retail outlets will be reserved for toddy tappers, aiming to support their livelihoods.

Key updates in the liquor policy include the introduction of UPI payments at liquor shops and the creation of premium outlets in densely populated areas.

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav criticised the previous administration for allegedly exploiting revenue and distributing substandard liquor, which contributed to a surge in health issues. He reported an increase in kidney and liver problems from 36,000 cases between 2014-2019 to over 56,000 cases from 2019-2024. He also highlighted a Rs 13,000 crore loan taken under the name of AP Beverages Corporation.

Earlier, when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2019, he introduced a liquor policy, aiming for total prohibition. His government reduced licensed outlets from around 4,380 to 3,500. The policy sought to cut alcohol availability and consumption, planning further restrictions on operating hours and eventually limiting sales to five-star hotels.

Additionally, the previous government targeted illegal “belt shops,” shutting down about 43,000 unlicensed outlets.

Apart from liquor policy, the cabinet also addressed other matters, including the sand supply policy, aid for flood victims in Vijayawada, and various social welfare initiatives. A significant highlight is the decision to name the Bhogapuram International Airport after the revolutionary leader Alluri Sitarama Raju.