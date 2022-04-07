AP: Cabinet ministers resign; CM Jagan to revamp the party

Hyderabad: Twenty four ministers from Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cabinet tendered their resignation on Thursday.

“This is in accordance with the chief minister’s wishes to strengthen party machinery by assigning key responsibilities to experienced leaders to prepare for the party’s 2024 elections,” said former Information and Public Relations minister P Venkataramaiah.

When he took over as chief minister on May 30, 2019, Jagan announced that after two and a half years, he would revamp his Cabinet and bring in a new team.

The current Cabinet took office on June 8, 2019, and was meant to last until December 8, 2021.

The cabinet re-organization was pushed out even further due to a multitude of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after the chief minister met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandran at the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday. The chief minister will submit the list of new ministers to the governor on April 8 who will then be inducted on April 11.