AP cabinet reshuffle: 90% of existing team to be dropped, says report

Hyderabad: All 24 members of the Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers will tender their resignation en masse when they formally meet here for the last time on April 7, to let Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reconstitute his Cabinet.

“90 percent of the old team will be dropped,” sources told NDTV.

The Chief Minister met with state Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Wednesday and informed him about his decision to overhaul his cabinet.

When he took over as chief minister on May 30, 2019, Jagan had announced that he would undertake a complete overhaul of his Cabinet after two and a half years and take in a new team.

The current Cabinet was sworn in on June 8, 2019, and was supposed to be in office till December 8, 2021

For a variety of reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the Cabinet reorganisation was put off even past the due date.

Last month, the Chief Minister announced that he would undertake the Cabinet reorganisation after Ugadi (Telugu New Year’s Day that fell on April 2) and the subsequent formation of new districts.

The new districts came into being on April 4, clearing the way for the Cabinet rejig.

Last month, the Chief Minister had remarked that dropping the ministers did not mean keeping them aside.

Some of them will be made presidents of the district party units and some will be appointed as regional coordinators. We are giving them the party responsibilities since they gained an elevation and personal reputation as ministers, Jagan had said.

With inputs from PTI.