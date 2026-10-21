AP civic polls: SC asks state EC to defer final candidates’ list

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 21, directed the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission not to publish final list of candidates for upcoming urban local body polls in the state until October 26. The final list was scheduled to be published today.

A vacation bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has “made out prima facie case” that several of its candidates were stopped from filing nomination papers for polls to around 100 urban local bodies.

It directed the state poll panel to consider the complaints by YSRCP and other candidates with relevant materials that they were prevented from filing nomination papers and take a decision by Thursday on extending the last date of nomination papers.

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The bench directed the DGP of the state to provide adequate security to the contesting candidates and the election offices, while observing that filing of nomination papers is the facet of free and fair elections.

It asked the state election commission to take all necessary step to remove any apprehension from the minds of YSRCP and other candidates that they have a chance to free and fair elections in the state.