AP CM calls for restoring all TDP govt’s projects stalled, scrapped by YSRCP

Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to restore all the stalled and scrapped projects of the erstwhile TDP government between 2014 and 2019 by the previous YSRCP government.

The Chief Minister said the previous TDP government had initiated several “prestigious” projects and alleged that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had vengefully neutralised them.

“Get all the projects scrapped and stalled by the last government (YSRCP) back on track,” said Naidu, during a review meeting at the Secretariat.

According to the TDP supremo, the YSRCP government had “destroyed” wealth-creating projects and tasked officials to restore and complete them soon.

He instructed officials to take forward several special purpose vehicles (SPVs) belonging to Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board, Andhra Pradesh Maritime Infrastructure Development Corporation and projects related to Andhra Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority.

Naidu called for the quick completion of all ports and fishing harbours with no room for controversy.

Further, he said the government will draft a new Andhra Pradesh Maritime Masterplan, along with a maritime policy.

The CM directed officials to take up the construction of airports and airstrips at Dagadarthi in Nellore district, Kuppam (Chittoor) and Nagarjunasagar (Palnadu), including the airport at Mulapeta (Srikakulam).

