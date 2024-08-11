AP CM Chandrababu Naidu hopeful of TDP’s revival in Telangana

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed optimism about the party’s future in Telangana, citing the enthusiasm of its members.

After leading a crucial meeting with TDP leaders in Hyderabad at the NTR Trust Bhavan, Naidu announced plans for a membership drive in Telangana within the next 15 days.

He emphasized the need to restructure the party at the grassroots level, aiming to invigorate support among youth and backward classes.

Naidu revealed intentions to dissolve existing committees in the Telangana unit and establish new ones following the membership drive.

He encouraged TDP activists in Telangana to match the dedication of their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh and committed to visiting the state bi-weekly to oversee the party’s revitalization efforts.

His arrival at the meeting was marked by a rally with numerous party supporters, marking his second visit to the NTR Trust Bhavan since the TDP regained power in Andhra Pradesh.