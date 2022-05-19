AP: CM flags off 175 Veterinary ambulances for animal welfare

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 19th May 2022 3:29 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagging off 175 veterinary ambulances on Thursday

Amaravati: In a humane initiative, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 175 veterinary ambulances under the ‘Dr YSR Mobile Veterinary Ambulatory Clinical Services’ from his camp office, on Thursday. 

The ambulances worth Rs 143 crore are part of the first phase of the campaign. According to the statement released, a total of 340 veterinary ambulances worth Rs 278 crore will be set up across the state in two phases. This initiative will help in the welfare of animals and livestock. 

Gracing the event were, Budi Mutyala Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister along with Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasad Rao, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalraju, and I &PR Minister Chelluboina Venugopal Krishna.

Poonam Malakondaiah, Animal Husbandry Special Chief Secretary, and other officials were also present at the occasion.

