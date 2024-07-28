AP CM, Guv congratulate Manu Bhaker for bronze at Olympics

Appreciating Bhaker, the governor said that she had created history by winning India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th July 2024 9:32 pm IST
Manu Bhaker breaks jinx, earns India Olympic bronze in shooting after 12 years
Manu Bhaker

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Sunday congratulated Manu Bhaker for bagging India’s first medal, a shooting bronze, at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Bhaker won a bronze medal in the women’s 10-metre air pistol competition.

Also Read
Manu Bhaker breaks jinx, earns India Olympic bronze in shooting after 12 years

“Congratulations to Manu Bhaker on scripting history and becoming the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Olympics! Her bronze medal-winning shot also marks India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics 2024,” Naidu said in a post on social media platform X.

MS Education Academy

Appreciating Bhaker, the governor said that she had created history by winning India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics.

Nazeer said Bhaker made the country and its people proud with her achievement and wished her luck to win many more such laurels in the future.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th July 2024 9:32 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button