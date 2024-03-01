AP CM Jagan disburses Rs 709 cr under fee reimbursement scheme

Pamarru: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday disbursed Rs 709 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena, a total fee reimbursement scheme for the quarter October-December, 2023, which benefits 9.4 lakh students in Pamarru, Krishna district.

Jagananna Vidya Deevena reimburses total tuition fee of eligible poor students pursuing polytechnic, degree, engineering, medicine and other courses by depositing the funds into the joint accounts of mothers and students.

“This good programme we are doing today will shatter generational poverty with the treasure of education laid on the foundation of higher education, with the sky as the limit for children from poor households to grow,” the chief minister said, addressing a public meeting.

The CM noted that 93 per cent of students pursuing these courses in the state are benefiting from the scheme.

According to the chief minister, 30 lakh students benefited from the Jaganna Vidya Deevena scheme in the past 57 months.

Moving on to politics in his speech, Reddy claimed that the YSRCP government is forced to wage a battle with TDP Supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and some select media houses to introduce English medium education in government schools for the benefit of poor students.

He pointed out that, while all the children and grandchildren of opposition leaders are studying in English medium schools, they expect poor students to be restricted to Telugu medium education.

Questioning if Naidu had done any good for the education sector in the state, Reddy said not even a single good education initiative can be attributed to the TDP chief’s tenure as chief minister.

Calling on people to be wary of Naidu and other opposition leaders, he claimed they would come up with far-fetched false promises such as “doling out gold and luxury cars”.

Reddy appealed to the people to stand by him if they thought that their households have benefited from his government, in the run-up to the forthcoming Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.