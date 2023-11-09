AP: CM Jagan launches slew of projects in Kadapa district

_CM Jagan inaugurated the temple of Lord Krishna in Pulivendula.
(Twitter)

Pulivendula: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday participated in a temple inauguration, launched various development works and laid the foundation for schemes worth Rs 64 crore at Pulivendula in Kadapa district.

The Chief Minister participated in the consecration rituals of the newly constructed Sri Krishna temple, built at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, at Bhakarapuram.

Later, he inaugurated the agriculture and horticulture colleges constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore inside the campus of the Andhra Pradesh Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock, an official press release said.

He also launched a Rs 11 crore worth state-of-the-art Central Testing Laboratory on the premises of Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock, which will enable it to check adulteration in dairy products and conduct quality control tests on pharmaceutical applications, diagnostics services and bacteria.

Reddy inaugurated the work to provide a facelift to the 38-acre Shilparamam, which houses a 10-acre function hall and other facilities.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for Sri Swaminarayan Gurukul Trust School which is being built at a cost of Rs 60 crore in a 12-acre land parcel. Being built in two phases, the first phase of the school will entail an expenditure of Rs 25 crore for the institution which will offer education from kindergarten to 12th standard, whose admissions will begin from the
academic year 2025.

Later, Reddy also visited the Aditya Birla Group’s greenfield garment manufacturing unit. The CM is on a two-day visit to Kadapa district.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 9th November 2023 10:01 pm IST

