AP: CM Jagan lays foundation stone for children’s hospital

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday laid foundation stone for Sri Padmavathi Children’s Super Specialty Hospital which is being constructed by Thirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) at Alipiri.

The chief minister also inaugurated Tata Trust’s Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR).

After the foundation stone laying ceremony, the chief minister examined 3-D model of the Pediatric Super Specialty Hospital and inaugurated Smile train and Cochlear implantation project at Sri Padmavathi Paediatric Cardiac Hospital.

Reddy also interacted with those who received treatment at Paediatric Cardiac Unit and recovered.

He then inaugurated the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR) by the TATA trust in partnership with TTD. On this occasion, he said that the state government enhanced Aarogyasri scheme and increased the number of medical services, where even treatment for cancer can be availed free of cost.

The chief minister said that TTD is making a lot of effort to build medical infrstructure and partnering with many inititutions to expand health care services. He thanked the Tatas for setting up a State-of-the-art cancer care hospital in Tirupati.