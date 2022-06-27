AP: CM Jagan made false claims for Amma Vodi, says TDP leader

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national official spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram poured scorn on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for making false claims on the Amma Vodi programme.

The Amma Vodi programme was announced by the government of Andhra Pradesh to provide financial aid to mothers or guardians (in the absence of mothers) below the poverty line irrespective of caste, creed, religion and region to enable them to educate their children from Class I and Class XII in all recognized Government, Private Aided and Private Unaided schools/ Jr. Colleges including Residential Schools/Colleges in the State from the Academic year 2020-2021.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Pattabhi Ram questioned Jagan on why he has still not started the project to provide Rs 6,107 Cr to mothers as per the budget allocation for 2021-`22.

“The CM should have given his clarification on denial of this benefit to nearly half of the total 82 lakh students,” the TDP leader said.

AP CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to provide Rs 24,000 to a mother having two children, studying intermediate and Rs 18,000 to a mother having children studying in 6th to 10th standards. “But, the chief minister never pressed the button to transfer this amount to the mothers,” he said.

Accusing Jagan to be a kamsa mama (evil uncle) instead of a mena mama (paternal uncle) the TDP leader said the CM should clarify his stand on the scheme.

On the Rs 500 crores fraud in the name of Byju’s programme, Pattabhi Ram said that his party will agitate and expose the CM.

“Andhra Pradesh lagged behind in all parameters under the National Achievement Survey. Jagan Reddy and Botsa Satyanarayana (state minister of education) should answer why 2 lakh students failed in the tenth examination,” the TDP leader concluded his speech.