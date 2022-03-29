AP: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reviews state irrigation projects

Amaravati: Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of Polavaram works and other priority irrigation projects and directed the officials to complete them in the stipulated time.

Explaining the progress of works of the lower cofferdam and ECRF dam of the Polavaram project to the chief minister, the officials said all designs of the downstream cofferdam have been received and work would be completed by July 31. Jagan said that the designs of the ECRF dam will also be finalized soon and directed the officials to focus on R&R works.

The officials informed CM Jagan that families are being shifted on a priority basis and steps were taken to shift first priority families by August. They said they have already shifted 7,962 of the 20,946 families who were first prioritized and 3,228 families have applied for OTS and the remaining 9,756 are to be moved.

In response, he directed the officials to rehabilitate those families soon and said to provide an R&R package through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Jagan also instructed the officials to notify Sangam Barrage as Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam Barrage, commemorating the recent demise of the late state cabinet minister.

The officials said the works of Nellore Barrage and Sangam Barrage are almost completed and they would be ready for inauguration by May 15. He said the works of Owk tunnel-2 should be completed by August.

The officials informed the chief minister that excavation works of Tunnel 2 are being done at 400 meters per month at Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project and added that it will be increased to 500 meters per month. CM Jagan said to take steps to start the supply of water from September through tunnel -1.

The officials said the works of both the tunnels will be completed by 2023 and added that the works of interlinking of Vamsadhara-Nagavali are in full swing. The chief minister instructed the officials to invite tenders to supply water to Udayagiri and Badvel areas under the Velagonda project.

The AP chief minister instructed the officials to prepare plans to lift water at Gotta Barrage on Vamsadhara River for pumping into Hiramandalam Reservoir. He further directed the officials to take necessary measures to start works of Neradi barrage on Vamsadhara River very soon and said the project will benefit both Andhra Pradesh and Orissa and added that Orissa can use half of the storage water.

The chief minister also instructed the officials to complete the works of the Thotapalli project very soon to expedite the works under Gajapatinagar Branch Canal. In regard to the Taraka Rama Tirtha Sagar project, officials informed Jagan Mohan Reddy that works related to the reservoir were almost completed and that tunnels and other minor works are in progress.

Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Water Resources Principal Secretary Sashibhushan Kumar, ENC Narayana Reddy, R&R Commissioner Cherukuri Shreedhar, and other officials were present in the meeting.