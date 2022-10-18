AP CM meets diplomats of Germany, Norway amid efforts to increase exports

Published: 18th October 2022
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

Amaravati: In the wake of the state government’s efforts to increase exports to Norway and Germany, diplomats B Bala Bhaskar and Parvathaneni Harish, respective Indian ambassadors called on chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and exchanged views at the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) here on Tuesday.

Briefing the diplomats on the liberalised policies being implemented for augmenting trade and exports, Jagan showed a keen interest in exporting agricultural and horticultural produce, fish, handlooms and processed foods to the two countries.

The diplomats and CM discussed MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), issues of decarbonisation and technology degradation. They responded positively when the CM sought their cooperation in getting international branding and value for the coffee products produced in the state.

The CM suggested employment opportunities in Germany for nursing students by training them in the language and other skills.

