Four TV channels taken off air in AP; analysts say it is media war

Hyderabad: From bitter politics, the fight has now spread over to media in Andhra Pradesh.

Peeved at the alleged biased media coverage during Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule and AP Assembly/Lok Sabha elections, the Telugu Desam-led NDA Government has imposed an unannounced ban on select TV channels.

While Telugu Desam denies any wrongdoing, post elections, four Telugu news channels–TV 9, Sakshi TV, NTV, and 10 TV are off the air from cable networks. They account for nearly 60 lakh viewers through cable networks in Andhra Pradesh, a big chunk of them in rural areas. However, these channels can be viewed on satellite networks.

Delhi High Court, over a petition, has ordered uninterrupted transmission of TV 9 channel in the State.

NDA alliance comprising Telugu Desam led by N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena led by actor Pawan Kalyan and BJP led by D Purandeshwari won a thumping majority in the Assembly selections and trounced YSRCP in one of the most bitterly and abusive elections in AP.

Election fallout effects

“Our channel has been removed from the cable network by the ruling party leaders. No reasons have been given for the same. We have approached TRAI, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the High Court,” a representative of TV 9 told Siasat.com.

He added, “Media has been facing this onslaught in both the States at times which is not correct.”

Delhi High Court fiat

Following a writ petition filed by Associated Broadcasting Pvt. Ltd of TV 9 Telugu in Delhi High Court against Union of India and others, the court on June 24 ordered: “Accordingly, it is directed that in terms of the submission made on behalf of respondent No. 2, the transmission of the television channel, i.e., TV9 Telugu” shall continue uninterruptedly and unhindered on the same position, as existing prior to 06th June, 2024.

With regard to further grievances of the petitioner, it is noted that the petitioner has already filed applications before TDSAT.”

YSRCP petitions TRAI

After the elections, the YSRCP petitioned TRAI alleging Sakshi TV Telugu and other Telugu channels like TV9, NTV, and 10TV were being blocked on cable by the NDA government, comprising TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member S Niranjan Reddy lodged a complaint with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Reddy alleged that the AP Cable TV Operators Association took these four channels off air following pressure from the TDP-led government in the state.

“I am compelled to bring to your (TRAI) esteemed attention the illegal resolution passed by the Andhra Pradesh Cable TV Operators Association under pressure and directions from the newly formed government to permanently block several news channels,” Reddy said.

He charged that TV9, NTV, 10TV and Sakshi TV were blocked ‘without any lawful justification or procedural compliance.’

Biased media

TV channels and newspapers were accused of being biased in their coverage of political parties, but they deny any wrongdoing.

Both former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and present Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, son Nara Lokesh, and other leaders took potshots and openly accused a section of the media of being biased towards them and their parties.

It is learned that channels that backed the YSRCP government were taken off by cable operators while retaining TV5, ABN Andhra Jyothi, and ETV.

Barring satellite TV service providers and others, most multi-system operators and AP Fibernet took these channels off the air. According to one operator, the action was taken before Chandrababu Naidu took oath as CM.

Blocked channels enjoy high viewership in both the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

TDP denies charge

TDP spokesperson T Jyothsna Tirunagari denied any wrongdoing. “TDP always believes in the freedom of speech and we give a lot of respect to the press and media. And we always believe in journalism as a strong pillar for the society and the state.”

She said the first signature by the newly-elected Andhra Pradesh Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu was to revoke the suspension on ETV, ABN Andhra Jyothi, and TV5, channels which were allegedly barred from entering the House during the YSRCP regime.

“We don’t categorise channels like ‘ours’ and ‘theirs’ as done by former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

KCR, Jagan disliked some channels

Banning of TV channels or newspapers is nothing new in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

During the tenure of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the entry of the representatives like ABN, and TV 9 was blocked. On the other hand, the then AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had put a stay on ABN, TV 5, and ETV.

Now under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TV 9, NTV, Sakshi, and 10 TV are the targets.