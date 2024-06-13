AP: CM Naidu to sign first file for mega recruitment of teachers

Amaravati: Mega DSC notification for the recruitment of teachers will be the first file to be signed by Nara Chandrababu Naidu after assuming office as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 12.

Soon after assuming charge at around 4.41 p.m. in the State Secretariat, he would sign five files to fulfil the promises made in the recent elections.

Chandrababu Naidu, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister on Wednesday, will sign another file for revocation of the Land Titling Act as promised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies.

Through his signature on another file, he would increase the social pension to the beneficiaries to Rs 4,000 per month.

Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) notification was one of the key promises made by the TDP-led alliance to fill the vacancies of around 15,000 teachers in government schools.

Unemployed youth, who were unhappy with the previous government of YSR Congress for not fulfilling its promise of mega DSC, overwhelmingly voted for the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance, which stormed to power with a landslide victory.

The previous government had issued a DSC notification to recruit 6,100 teachers a few weeks before the issue of election notification. Nearly 4.6 lakh candidates have applied for these posts. The process had come to a halt after the High Court had granted a stay.

Job creation was a major promise made by the TDP. ‘Job Ravalante Babu Ravali’ (Jobs will come only if Babu comes to power) was the party’s slogan during the elections.

Naidu’s son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh, who has now become the Cabinet minister, had promised during his ‘Yuvagalam’ padayatra that if voted to power TDP would bring new industries to the state to create more employment opportunities.

Naidu would sign a file after assuming office to conduct a skill census in the state to ensure employment opportunities for the youth.

Revocation of the AP Land Titling Act, 2023 (APLTA) would meet another major promise of the TDP-led alliance.

Chandrababu Naidu had said during the campaign that APLTA brought by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government was detrimental to the people’s right to their properties. He alleged that data pertaining to the land records was handed over to a private company purportedly for storing and expressed the apprehension that it could be tampered with to the benefit of land grabbers.

Naidu would sign another file to enhance social security pensions to elderly people, widows and other beneficiaries of Rs 4,000 from the present Rs 3,000.

The new Chief Minister would sign the fifth file to re-open Anna Canteens.

After coming to power in 2019, the YSR Congress government shut down Anna Canteens across the state, set up by the earlier TDP government to provide meals at Rs 5 to the poor and the middle class.

All 204 canteens were shut down in August 2019 as YSR Congress alleged corruption in the scheme.

The TDP had alleged that the Jagan government shut down the canteens due to political vendetta.

As the TDP founder and former Chief Minister late N.T. Rama Rao was affectionately called ‘Anna’ (elder brother), the TDP government had used the name for canteens.

At a few places, the YSRCP re-opened the canteens after renaming them as ‘Rajanna’, as Jagan Mohan Reddy’s father and late Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy was fondly called.