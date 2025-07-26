AP CM Naidu to visit Singapore for investment push, diaspora meet

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to depart for Singapore from Hyderabad at 11 pm on Saturday as part of efforts to attract investments to the state.

According to an official statement, the chief minister will undertake a six-day visit to Singapore from July 26 to 31. Accompanied by his delegation, he is expected to arrive in the Southeast Asian city-state at 6 am local time on July 27.

“Heading tonight for Singapore, one of our most valued partners in growth and home to a vibrant Telugu community. I look forward to meeting Ministers, industry leaders, and members of the Telugu diaspora tomorrow,” Naidu posted on ‘X’.

Singapore has been a key partner in Andhra Pradesh’s development journey, he said.

As one of Asia’s most advanced and forward-looking economies, it offers valuable opportunities for deeper collaboration, he added.

This visit is an opportunity to renew our trusted partnership, promote Brand Andhra Pradesh on the global stage, showcase our new progressive policies, and build lasting collaborations for inclusive growth, the CM said.

During the visit, Naidu will meet representatives of leading organisations, prominent individuals, and industrialists.

On the first day, he will attend the Southeast Asia Telugu Diaspora programme in Singapore.

Telugu industrialists, business leaders, investors, and professionals from countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand are expected to participate, it said.

Nearly 1,500 delegates are set to attend the event, which is being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS).

Discussions will focus on creating global employment opportunities for job-seeking youth from Andhra Pradesh and strengthening the role of the global Telugu community in the state’s development.

The chief minister will also invite Telugu industrialists and NRIs to take part in the ‘Zero Poverty–P4’ initiative, which aims to uplift underprivileged families under the guidance of affluent members of society.

Strategic discussions will also be held on enhancing exports from Andhra Pradesh through collaborations with NRIs. Emphasis will be laid on expanding employment opportunities through skill development programmes.

As part of the visit, the chief minister’s team will tour key infrastructure and logistics hubs, including ports and sports facilities, the statement added.