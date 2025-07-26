Two Andhra DSPs killed, 2 other cops injured in Telangana road accident

Hyderabad: Two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) from Andhra Pradesh died and two other police officials were injured in an accident in Telangana’s Yadadri district on Saturday, July 26.

The accident occurred when a police team comprising DSPs Chandrakar Rao and Shanta Rao, along with ASP Prasad and head constable Narsing Rao, was on its way to Hyderabad in a jeep for work.

When they reached Khaitapuram, around 5 am, the car rammed into a divider and jumped onto the other side of the road on impact, before being hit by an oncoming lorry.

Videos circulating on social media show the jeep spinning multiple times after being hit by the lorry.

Chandrakar Rao and Shanta Rao died on the spot, while the driver, Narsing Rao and ASP Prasad suffered injuries and were rushed to the hospital. Narsing Rao was shifted to a private hospital at LB Nagar in Hyderabad for better treatment.

A team of police officials from Vijayawada reached the city to enquire into the incident.

The Rachakonda police have registered a case and are investigating. Speaking to Siasat.com, Choutuppal police inspector said, “The accident occurred at 4:45 in the morning, two of the injured police personnel are admitted to Kamineni hospital, and they are in stable condition. A case of death due to negligence has been registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”