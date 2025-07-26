Students bitten by rats at gurukul school in Telangana

Hyderabad: Some students were bitten by rats at a gurukul school in Telangana’s Karimnagar district on Wednesday, July 23.

Videos of students complaining to school authorities went viral on Friday. In the video, a father of a student, who was bitten on the hand by rats, is seen raising concerns after his son was bitten by the rats. However, the principal is seen downplaying the magnitude of the issue. The video emerged from Mahtma Jyotibha Phule Telangana Backward Boys Residential School in Huzurabad, Karimnagar.

“There is no basic safety for the students at the residential school, I am not saying you are responsible for this but there has to be some solution to it.” the father told teacher. However the teacher is seen looking away away from the man as he tried to get her attention to the severity of the matter.

The principal further tried to downplay the issue as another student showed rat bite marks on his foot.

The incident occurred on July 23 and the students reported it to the principal on July 24.



The #Karimnagar DMHO visited the school after being alerted. @TheSiasatDaily #Telangana pic.twitter.com/3Tn5svcMUN — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) July 26, 2025

According to reports, the rats entered the hostel rooms at night and bit the students while they were asleep. Five Class 8 students Yashwanth, Saicharan, Kaushik, Akshith, and Srujan and one Class 9 student, Rakshith, were injured.

After learning about the incident, Karimnagar district medical health officer, Dr Sravan visited the school and distributed medicines to students after they were examined.