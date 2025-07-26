Telangana: Counselling schedules released for PGECET, LAWCET and PGLCET

Hyderabad: The Admissions Committee finalised the counselling schedules for admissions into M.Tech, M.Pharmacy, and M.Arch courses (through PGECET), LLB courses (through LAWCET), and LLM master courses (through PGLCET) in Telangana. Notifications for all three will be issued on Saturday, July 26.

PGECET counselling is set to commence from August 1st, LAWCET (UG) counselling from August 4th, and PGLCET counselling from August 25th.

Meetings of the Admissions Committee were held on Friday at the office of the State Council of Higher Education, chaired by Chairman Professor Balakista Reddy.

The meetings were attended by vice-chairmen Itikyala Purushottam and SK Mahmood, secretary Sriram Venkatesh, admissions convener I Panduranga Reddy, conveners of the respective entrance examinations Aruna Kumari and Vijayalakshmi, engineering admissions camp officer B Srinivas, and others.

The schedules were finalised following the receipt of approvals for colleges from the Bar Council of India (BCI).