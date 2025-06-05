TG LAWCET to be held on June 6; Over 57,000 applicants

The authorities have urged all candidates to download their hall tickets in advance and strictly adhere to the reporting time to avoid any inconvenience.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 5th June 2025 11:07 am IST
Representational Image of student writing JEE Advanced 2025 exam
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The entrance examination for law courses, LAWCET, is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, June 6.

The exam will be held in three sessions on that day. A total of 57,715 candidates have applied to take part in the test.

According to convener Prof. B. Vijayalakshmi, 41,210 candidates have registered for the three-year LLB course, 11,695 candidates for the five-year LLB course (for those who have completed Intermediate), and 4,810 candidates for the LLM course.

MS Creative School

Prof. Vijayalakshmi further stated that hall tickets are available on the official website.

She emphasised that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall even if they are late by a single minute after the commencement of the test.

The authorities have urged all candidates to download their hall tickets in advance and strictly adhere to the reporting time to avoid any inconvenience.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 5th June 2025 11:07 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button