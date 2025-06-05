TG LAWCET to be held on June 6; Over 57,000 applicants

Hyderabad: The entrance examination for law courses, LAWCET, is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, June 6.

The exam will be held in three sessions on that day. A total of 57,715 candidates have applied to take part in the test.

According to convener Prof. B. Vijayalakshmi, 41,210 candidates have registered for the three-year LLB course, 11,695 candidates for the five-year LLB course (for those who have completed Intermediate), and 4,810 candidates for the LLM course.

Prof. Vijayalakshmi further stated that hall tickets are available on the official website.

She emphasised that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall even if they are late by a single minute after the commencement of the test.

The authorities have urged all candidates to download their hall tickets in advance and strictly adhere to the reporting time to avoid any inconvenience.