AP CM Naidu wishes for Rajnikanth’s speedy, full recovery

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st October 2024 10:26 pm IST
Land prices soared in Amaravati after Andhra Assembly results
Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday wished for a speedy recovery of Tamil film superstar Rajnikanth, who is currently hospitalised following a non-surgical procedure for an issue in the main blood vessel of his heart, at a private hospital in Chennai.

The CM said he prayed for Rajnikanth’s health and longevity.

“Wishing my friend, superstar Rajnikanth a speedy and full recovery. I pray for his health and longevity,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Rajinikanth is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st October 2024 10:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button